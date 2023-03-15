Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Grows By 24.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

