Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 12.6%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.