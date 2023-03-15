Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 12.6%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Travelzoo Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TZOO opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
