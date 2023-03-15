SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SIF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

