Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 3.3 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.