Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sight Sciences Trading Up 3.3 %
Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
