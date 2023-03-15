SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

