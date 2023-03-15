SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.