Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

