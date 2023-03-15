Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives $5.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLDP opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth $22,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solid Power by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Power by 92.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter worth $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Solid Power by 74.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 840,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

