Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 425,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 311,377 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.49.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
