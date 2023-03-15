Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 425,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 311,377 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

About Solo Brands

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

