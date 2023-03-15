Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Buys 854 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,877. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

