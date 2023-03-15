Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 133624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.