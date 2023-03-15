Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Nimesh Patel Sells 1,812 Shares

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($134.92), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($244,470.93).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.6 %

SPX stock opened at £110.40 ($134.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9,008 ($109.79) and a twelve month high of £131.40 ($160.15). The business has a fifty day moving average of £116.43 and a 200-day moving average of £111.02.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 109.50 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($151.13) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £120.68 ($147.07).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

