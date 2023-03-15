Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $448.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.56. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.