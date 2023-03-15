Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,400 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

