Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $147,000 in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Pulse Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.