Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $491,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,767,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 78,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 75,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $7,162,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

