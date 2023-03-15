Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

