Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

