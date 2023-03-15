Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 305,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Stock Down 3.7 %

MBIO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mustang Bio

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.