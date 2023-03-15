Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,434 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 235,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
