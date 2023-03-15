Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

