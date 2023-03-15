Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

