Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Sempra comprises about 1.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.18%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.