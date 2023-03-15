STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STAG opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

