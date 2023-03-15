Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 851 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 851 ($10.37).

A number of analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Chartered

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($126,644.64). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

LON STAN opened at GBX 696.80 ($8.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 465.70 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.74). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 634.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,205.88%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

