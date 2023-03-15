Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target to C$3.00

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.11.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
