Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $38,625.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Schutte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

