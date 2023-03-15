StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.92 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

