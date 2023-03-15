StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 2.9 %

AEY stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

