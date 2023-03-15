StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.