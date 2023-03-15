StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

