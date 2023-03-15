StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.