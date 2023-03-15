StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

