StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
