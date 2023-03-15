StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

BLPH stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

