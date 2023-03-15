StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Delcath Systems Price Performance
Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.87.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
