StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

