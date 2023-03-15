SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SSY opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.19.
About SunLink Health Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.