Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SDPI opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 125,395 shares of company stock worth $117,548 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

