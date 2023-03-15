Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

