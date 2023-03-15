SVB Leerink Comments on Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Galecto Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galecto

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

