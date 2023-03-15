Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

SYY stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

