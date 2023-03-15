Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Telos by 131.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telos by 96.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Telos

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.