Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.26 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

