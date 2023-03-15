Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Sovos Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $401,905.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at $34,083,304.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $982,725. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

