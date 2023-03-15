Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tempest Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

