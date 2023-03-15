Tenset 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $266,753.13 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Tenset has a market cap of $122.43 million and $266,753.13 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00410454 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.44 or 0.27744005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,427,293 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.