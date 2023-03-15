The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Short Interest Update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 28.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

