The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Boeing were worth $97,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.