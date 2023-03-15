The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

