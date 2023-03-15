The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 187,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

