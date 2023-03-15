The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 500 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $80,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

