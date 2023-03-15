The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

