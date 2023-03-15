The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.05. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

