The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Southern were worth $116,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

